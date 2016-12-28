Villaggio Ristorante’s Beef Short Ribs and Polenta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Villaggio Ristorante

villaggioonline.com.

Villaggio’s Short Rib Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

5 lbs of Beef Short Ribs

6 lbs can of Alta Cucina whole peeled tomatoes

1 Spanish Onion

1oz of Basil

1oz of Oregano

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

5 cloves of garlic

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350

Chop onion, basil and garlic

Blend can of tomatoes

Drizzle olive oil in a non stick pan over medium heat.

Add onion and garlic into pan. Sautee until onion is translucent.

In a large baking pan (preferably 8 inches deep and 21 inches long) place the short ribs, blended tomato, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper

Bake at 350 for 3hrs

Serve

Villaggio’s Soft Polenta

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1lb Colavita Cornmeal

1oz of Onion

1oz of Garlic

1oz of Milk

1oz of Liquid Chicken Stock

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Dice onion and garlic

Drizzle olive oil into a non stick pan.

Sautee onion and garlic until onion is translucent

In a large pot bring milk and chicken stock to a boil

Add cornmeal, onion, garlic, salt and pepper to pot.

On medium heat continuously stir polenta for 5 minutes

Serve