Villaggio Ristorante’s Beef Short Ribs and Polenta

Villaggio Ristorante
Villaggio’s Short Rib Recipe
Serves 4
Ingredients:
5 lbs of Beef Short Ribs
6 lbs can of Alta Cucina whole peeled tomatoes
1 Spanish Onion
1oz of Basil
1oz of Oregano
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
5 cloves of garlic
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350
Chop onion, basil and garlic
Blend can of tomatoes
Drizzle olive oil in a non stick pan over medium heat.
Add onion and garlic into pan. Sautee until onion is translucent.
In a large baking pan (preferably 8 inches deep and 21 inches long) place the short ribs, blended tomato, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper
Bake at 350 for 3hrs
Serve
Villaggio’s Soft Polenta
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1lb Colavita Cornmeal
1oz of Onion
1oz of Garlic
1oz of Milk
1oz of Liquid Chicken Stock
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Instructions:
Dice onion and garlic
Drizzle olive oil into a non stick pan.
Sautee onion and garlic until onion is translucent
In a large pot bring milk and chicken stock to a boil
Add cornmeal, onion, garlic, salt and pepper to pot.
On medium heat continuously stir polenta for 5 minutes
Serve