US malls consider controversial restrictions following rash of weekend fights

AURORA, Ill. — Shopping malls around the country are rethinking security measures after a rash of fights broke out on Monday at malls throughout the country.

Mall security task force members held a conference call Tuesday to discuss strategies for keeping order.

It may include more mall security or even restrictions on when teens can shop or whether they can shop alone.

“There are a lot of properties that are hesitant to do it,” Stephanie Cegielski, vice president of public relations for the International Council of Shopping Centers, told the Beacon-News. “We’re all cognizant of what online shopping is doing and they want to keep people coming in. They don’t want to stifle that foot traffic at all.”

In Aurora, eight teenagers were charged after a fight broke out on Monday night at Fox Valley Mall.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video