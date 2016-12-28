Tribune’s Phill Vettel can help you get New Year’s Eve reservation – but you have to act fast!

If you’re still looking to make dinner plans for New Year’s Eve, there might be a solution for you — but you have to act fast.

Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel has reservations at some of the best restaurants – and he’s giving them away.

There are 170 restaurants in all.

All you have to do is call them up and say the magic words: “I’d like the Phil Vettel table, please.”

First come, first served.

To be clear, this isn’t a free or discounted dinner it’s just a guaranteed spot some of the hardest- to- get- reservations in town.

More information and a full list here.