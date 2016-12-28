Texas man charged with animal cruelty, dragging puppy

SANTA FE, Texas – A man in Galveston County, Texas was arrested this week for torturing a puppy.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says Raymond Roy Hall drove down the road with a puppy tied to the back of his truck.

Someone saw the incident happen in November and called police.

Witnesses told Animal Control the dog was freed when his collar broke.

The six-month-old puppy was in a lot of pain. Arlo’s skin and tissue were torn and some of his muscles and bones were exposed.

“It was pretty horrific,” said Anna Barbosa with Houston K-911 Rescue. “You could tell he was pretty much shut down and he was in a lot of pain.”

Arlo spent a few weeks in the ICU.

Since then he’s been with a foster home in the care of Houston K-911 Rescue.

With a lot of love and care, Arlo’s on the road to recovery.

“He’s doing great,” said Barbosa. “Arlo is a phenomenal dog, he never gave up. It was two months of 24-hour care. Now, his bandages are coming off and he just has a few left. He’s very happy and healthy.”Hall is charged with felony animal cruelty and torture.

His bond was set at $20,000

Arlo is available for adoption.