CHICAGO — Chicago’s former red-light camera contractor will not face federal criminal charges in a bribery scandal.

The CEO of Redflex was convicted of bribing public officials to steer a city contract to his company and Redflex lost its contract.

But now, federal prosecutors say the company won’t face further prosecution, as long as it pays a fine and cooperates with the feds in two other investigations.