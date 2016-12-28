N.J. transgender child gets kicked out of Cub Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- The family of an eight-year-old boy in New Jersey says he was kicked out of Cub Scouts because he is transgender.

Joe Maldonado was born a female.

His mom signed him up for Cub Scouts and said she was very clear about his transgender status. But after about a month, she got a call from the Scouts' head counsel, saying he could no longer be part of the organization.

"I felt bad for my son he was having a good time," his mom Kristie Maldonado said. "They had a barbecue, the last day they had a Halloween party, they did experiments. He really enjoyed it and he was with all of his friends."

In recent years, the Boys Scouts of America lifted its ban on gay scouts and leaders but the group considers transgender children a separate issue.