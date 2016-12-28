Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Midday News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Shows
Watch Live
Traffic
Contests
Events
Weather
44°
44°
Low
27°
High
42°
Thu
22°
32°
Fri
28°
35°
Sat
25°
35°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Midday Fix: New Year’s Eve party ideas for kids
Posted 11:15 AM, December 28, 2016, by
WGN Web Desk
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Emily DeSanto
RR4 Catering LLC
(773) 404-1264
www.rr4catering.com
Popular
7 arrested after ‘big brawl’ closed Aurora mall; similar mall melees reported across the country
Girl was beaten to death before her body was found in Markham garage
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
NORAD tracks Santa again this year
Latest News
FedEx delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Group traveling with Chicago filmmaker killed in Uganda returning home
Man killed in police-involved shooting inside North Riverside store
Midday Fix: New Year’s Eve party ideas for kids
Midday News
Midday Fix: Cubs fan and poet, Rich Trout
Midday News
Midday Fix: Christmas tree recycling tips from Tu Bloom
Midday News
Midday Fix: Last minute gift ideas from Walgreens
Midday News
Midday Fix: Thanksgiving pies and how to DIY customize the sweet treats from Bakers Square
Midday News
Midday Fix: Singer Lisa The Psalmist’s tribute to the Cubs
Midday News
Midday Fix: Dan Rather talks about his show, The Big Interview
Midday News
Midday Fix: Trainer Susanna Kalnes demonstrates cardio kickboxing to help fight off those holiday pounds
Midday News
Midday Fix: Winter events and travel in Illinois
Midday News
News
Midday Fix: Grammy-Award winner and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow
Midday News
Midday Fix: New Year’s Eve attire
Midday News
Midday Fix: Religion of Sports documentary executive Producer Gotham Chopra
Midday News
Midday Fix: Dean Richards chats with Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton
Midday News
Midday Fix: Reach for Me: The Story of My Son Connor author Michael Boylan
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.