Mark Carman joins Sports Feed on Wednesday

CHICAGO - The Bulls look like they will start 2017 the same way the finished and started the year before.

Getting sick of that? The team and the fans certainly are.

But with a third of the 2016-2017 season already gone, it looks as if the Bulls will take a pair of steps forward then as many back for a little while.

Mark Carman of WGN Radio came on Sports Feed to discuss the team's roller coaster season to date with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed the Blackhawks' reported contract extension with Artemi Panarin along with the end of the Bears' bad year.

