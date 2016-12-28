× Man killed in police-involved shooting inside North Riverside store

NORTH RIVERSIDE — A man who was shot by police inside a Burlington Coat Factory in North Riverside Tuesday afternoon has died, police confirmed Wednesday.

According to police, the man was rushed to Loyola Hospital but died around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police initially responded to a bank robbery attempt at a TCF Bank inside a nearby Jewel, and in a statement North Riverside police said the man fled the scene and ran into a the Burlington Coat Factory. Here’s what they say happened next:

“As officers closed in on the suspect he grabbed an elderly man and held him at knifepoint in an attempt to use him as a human shield. The man resisted and pulled away from the suspect enough to allow officers to discharge their firearms striking the offender.”

Police described the man a 41-year-old from Chicago, but did not release his name. His condition was not made public until Wednesday, when police confirmed he had died.

Illinois State Police are investigating, as is the FBI, since a bank robbery attempt was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.