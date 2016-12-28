Lunchbreak: Fried Chicken Biscuits by The Roost Carolina Kitchen

The Roost Carolina Kitchen
1467 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago
(312) 261-5564
455 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago
(312) 877-5738
www.theroostcarolinakitchen.com/
FRIED CHICKEN BISCUIT
Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Brine – Boneless skinless chicken breast, onion, garlic,buttermilk, cayenne, hot sauce, salt, sugar
For Brine: Combine all ingredients and refrigerate, covered, for 12-24 hours
Fill cast iron skillet with oil (enough to cover chicken) to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
Spicy Chicken Batter – Flour, cayenne,onion powder, salt
For Batter – Combine all ingredients, mix thoroughly
When oil is to temperature, drain off excess brine and dredge chicken in batter. Shake off excess flour, then gently place in oil. Cook for about 5 mins per side until golden brown and cooked through.
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits – Self rising flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, baking powder, unsalted butter – cubed, buttermilk
– Mix dry ingredients in medium sized bowl
– Mix cubed butter into dry ingredients, combining thoroughly and breaking up any large chunks
– Form a well in the center of your dough and pour in buttermilk. Mix thoroughly.
– Turn dough out onto floured surface
– Pat out until 1″ thick, cut with sharp biscuit cutter. Place biscuit slices on oiled baking sheet.
– Bake until edges are golden brown