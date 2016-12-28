Lunchbreak: Fried Chicken Biscuits by The Roost Carolina Kitchen

The Roost Carolina Kitchen

1467 W. Irving Park Road

Chicago

(312) 261-5564

455 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago

(312) 877-5738

www.theroostcarolinakitchen.com/

FRIED CHICKEN BISCUIT

Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Brine – Boneless skinless chicken breast, onion, garlic,buttermilk, cayenne, hot sauce, salt, sugar

For Brine: Combine all ingredients and refrigerate, covered, for 12-24 hours

Fill cast iron skillet with oil (enough to cover chicken) to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Spicy Chicken Batter – Flour, cayenne,onion powder, salt

For Batter – Combine all ingredients, mix thoroughly

When oil is to temperature, drain off excess brine and dredge chicken in batter. Shake off excess flour, then gently place in oil. Cook for about 5 mins per side until golden brown and cooked through.

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits – Self rising flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, baking powder, unsalted butter – cubed, buttermilk

– Mix dry ingredients in medium sized bowl

– Mix cubed butter into dry ingredients, combining thoroughly and breaking up any large chunks

– Form a well in the center of your dough and pour in buttermilk. Mix thoroughly.

– Turn dough out onto floured surface

– Pat out until 1″ thick, cut with sharp biscuit cutter. Place biscuit slices on oiled baking sheet.

– Bake until edges are golden brown