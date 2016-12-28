× Here’s how you can get paid to travel to the Virgin Islands

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — Thinking about getting away someplace warm and sandy?

The U.S. Virgin Islands are issuing gift cards worth $300 to visitors at select hotels to celebrate the 100th anniversary of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix becoming American territories. The cards can be redeemed for lots of stuff, including tours, kayaking, and museums.

All you need to do to get the free money is book a trip to the islands (which isn’t free), then go to visitUSVI.com and enter the promo code “CP1.”