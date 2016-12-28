× Girl, 16, killed in shooting near Rockford; police shoot suspect

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — Police in Winnebago County are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

It happened overnight in Machesney Park, just north of Rockford.

Police say they were called on a report of shots fired during a domestic dispute.

During that call, a Winnebago County deputy shot a man believed to be the one who shot the girl. That man is in the hospital.

The girl’s grandmother is also in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.