FedEx delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

CHICAGO -- A teenager fleeing police in a FedEx truck stolen at gunpoint crashed into a fence in the Englewood neighborhood and was taken into custody, police said Wednesday.

A FedEx delivery driver was walking towards a home in the Gresham neighborhood when a 15-year-old with a gun demanded the keys to her truck, police say, while a second person waited in a nearby car. After the driver gave up her keys, the teen took off in the vehicle.

Soon after, police spotted a truck matching its description driving near 67th and Wentworth. After colliding with a car at the intersection, the teen drove south on Wentworth Ave. and crashed into a fence near 68th St. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody, police said.

