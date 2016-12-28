DuPage County receives donations for EpiPens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The DuPage County EpiPen program received a donation of 40,000 dollars to help save lives.

The Annie Legere Foundation presented the money Tuesday.

The foundation was established in memory of 13-year old Annie Legere of Elmhurst who died last year after having an allergic reaction to something she ate.

The EpiPen auto-injectors have a chemical to help keep people from going into shock and even dying from an allergic reaction.

Starting January 1st, all DuPage County Sheriff's deputies will carry EpiPens, thanks to a new law that allows them to administer the live saving drug.