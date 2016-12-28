Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital, TMZ reports

LOS ANGLES — Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reynolds, 84, complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told The Times.

TMZ reports Reynolds was at her son’s home in Beverly Hills when someone in the house called 911.

Reynolds. who was born Mary Frances Reynolds, was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Fisher, whose grit and wit made “Star Wars'” Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers was 60 when she died four days after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.