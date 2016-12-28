× Cinnabon apologizes for Carrie Fisher tweet

Cinnabon is apologizing for a tweet it sent out after the death of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

The original tweet showed a picture of Princess Leia drawn with cinnamon powder and cinnamon rolls as hair.

The caption read, “RIP Carrie Fisher. You`ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

There was immediate backlash and the post was deleted.

The company then sent another tweet to apologize.

I reads, “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry.”