Cinnabon apologizes for Carrie Fisher tweet
Cinnabon is apologizing for a tweet it sent out after the death of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.
The original tweet showed a picture of Princess Leia drawn with cinnamon powder and cinnamon rolls as hair.
The caption read, “RIP Carrie Fisher. You`ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”
There was immediate backlash and the post was deleted.
The company then sent another tweet to apologize.
I reads, “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry.”