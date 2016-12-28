Amazon Echo may be the key to solving a murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- An Amazon Echo can play you a song, tell you the weather and even help you with recipes. But can it solve a murder? Investigators in Arkansas hope it can.

James Bates is charged with killing a man in a hot tub in Bentonville during an evening of TV football and drinking.

Now, police say Bates' "Echo" may have picked up a voice command, gone into "listen mode" and overheard something that may connect Bates to the murder.

Police are asking Amazon to hand over any audio recordings from the device.