2 FedEx delivery drivers robbed at gun point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Two delivery drivers were targeted by thieves today in the Chicago area.

The most recent happened late Wednesday afternoon at 80th and Saginaw.

A 40-year-old FedEx driver was approached by a man in a ski mask who pulled out a gun then stole two packages from the truck before running away.

Earlier in the day a different FedEx driver's truck was stolen by a 15-year-old at gun point.

Responding officers spotted him driving the truck which he crashed at 67th and Wenthworth.

The teen was taken into custody.

Today's robberies are part of string of delivery truck robberies this holiday season.