NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Taylor Swift surprised a World War II veteran for his 96th birthday.

Swift and her parents dropped by the family party Monday for Cyrus Porter in New Madrid, Missouri.

Taylor Swift crashing our family Christmas was just a dream right??? #TaylorSwift #WWIIVet pic.twitter.com/lufAleCGuk — Caroline Fowler (@carofowler14) December 26, 2016

Porter is a huge fan, and has been to several of Swift's concerts with his granddaughters.

Taylor heard about Porter after a local news interview went viral.

Swift played a song and stayed at the party for more than an hour.