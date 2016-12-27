State trooper delivers baby on side of Connecticut highway

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A trooper with the Connecticut State Police delivered a Christmas Eve baby.

Trooper First Class Greg Capps was in his patrol car when he got a call that a woman in a car that passed him was going into labor.

Capps, who is also an EMT, rushed to the vehicle to help.

“The gentleman in the car gets out, I walk up to the car, and she was in active labor,” said Capps. “I had just barely enough time to get my gloves.”

Capps then helped the mother deliver a healthy six-pound, two-ounce baby on the side of the road.

Santa….we mean Troopers make early delivery! Troopers deliver baby boy Rte 2 wb x7. All are happy & healthy. Congrats to the new parents! pic.twitter.com/sPE43aaTc3 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 24, 2016

“The cord was slightly wrapped around the neck, but it was loose, I was able to get that free, the baby delivered right away, it was a great delivery, spontaneously began breathing and it seemed like it was a good outcome,” said Capps.

The baby was a bit of a surprise, he was not expected to make his debut until December 29th.

Later in the day, Capps visited baby Ebenezer at the hospital.