Rare condition causes woman to grow second skeleton

A rare condition is causing a woman to slowly grow a second skeleton.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, or FOP, causes muscles, ligaments and other connective tissues to turn to bone.

Jasmin Floyd is 23-years-old and was was diagnosed with FOP as a child.

She has slowly lost the ability to raise her arms above shoulder level and move her neck.

Floyd is one of only 285 confirmed cases of FOP in the United States.

Jasmine shares her story on her blog “One Spirit, Two Skeletons.”

Researchers have identified the gene that causes FOP.

They’re now working on a drug to help stop the disease from progressing.