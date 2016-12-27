Mom pulled over for DUI handed wine ‘sippy cup’ to 5-year-old in backseat: police

GOSHEN, Ohio — A mom in Ohio is accused of driving drunk, then handing her son a sippy cup of wine when police caught up to her.

Police responded after receiving a 911 call that the woman was driving erratically.

Elizabeth Floyd had her 5-year-old son in the backseat. She admitted to police that when officers first pulled her over she handed her son her sippy cup of wine. Police say Floyd failed all field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

She faces DUI and child endangerment charges.