Midday Fix: Debi Lilly’s New Year’s Eve holiday party planning tips

Deb's Suggestions:

DIY Countdown Balloon Clocks

10, 9, 8 countdown crafting is as easy as 1, 2, 3 with white round balloons from the party store. Stick on black numbers and construction paper clock hands. Just stick onto balloon and cluster together for party popping décor.

Stylist secret is to color swap from holiday reds to New Year's Eve whites. You can remove red décor like ribbons, ornaments, florals, so lighter and add brighter décor for the next holiday.

Everyone gets into the fun with DIY New Year’s party hats and wish cards – a fast, easy and free printable download on our website, DebiLilly.com.

Countdown Toasting Glasses

Gold metallic stick on numbers instantly dress glasses for all night or midnight toasts – just press on and line up on tray.

New Year's Eve treats have never been faster or easier with our hot new recipe trends:

Pom Poms

Pour champagne or prosecco into glasses, garnish with splash of Pomegranate Juice, spoonful of Pomegranate Seeds. Serve.

Bacon Blintzes

Pork considered the luckiest of all foods to eat on NYEve, as pigs are rotund, which represents prosperity. Layer mini blintzes from freezer aisle with blue cheese spread and all natural bacon jerky, fresh thyme to garnish for a delicious no cook mini bite. Blintzes or Mini pancakes are available in the grocery freezer section (Jewel Osco). Lay them on a cookie sheet, toast in oven, 350 degrees for 10 minutes until slightly brown and warm. Mix cream cheese with apricot jam in mixing bowl, until smooth. Top each blintz or mini pancake with schmear of apricot cream cheese. Garnish with bacon jerky, or chopped bacon, and fresh ground black pepper.

Roasted Grapes

Roast bunch of grapes, cut into small sections for ease of serving, on cookie sheet at 350 for 30 minutes or until begin to ooze and wrinkle.

Thai Noodle Salad

Long noodles symbolize long life – so mix thai noodles with sesame dressing and add chopped peppers, snap peas and roast chicken, serve with chop sticks.

Ingredients:

12 oz linguine

sesame oil

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1 cup shredded carrot

3 cup frozen stir fry vegetables

3 Tbs minced garlic

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 Tbs rice vinegar

1/2 Tbs chili garlic sauce

Directions:

Cook linguine according to package directions, drain. Toss with sesame oil – to taste. In skillet add a bit of sesame oil, saute onion, carrot, stir fry vegetables, garlic and ginger until all vegetables soft, about 5 minutes. Add rest of ingredients, stir well, simmer for 2 minutes. Pour sauce and vegetables over pasta, serve.

Salmon Grain Bowls

Lentils are good luck as resemble coins and have been eaten for luck since Roman times, greens resemble paper money – both bringing prosperity to the new year. Fish is lucky as their scales resemble coins, they swim forward symbolizing progress.

Layer into bowls – amount to your liking:

brown Rice, cooked

lentils, cooked

chopped greens

Top with spoonful of fresh guacamole, chopped grilled salmon or smoked salmon, drizzle favorite vinaigrette.

Add black pepper to garnish.

Coin Cake

Hide a large foil wrapped candy coin inside your favorite cake or cupcakes – a Greek tradition – whomever gets the coin gets a year of good luck!