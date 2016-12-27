Police-involved shooting inside North Riverside store under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIVERSIDE -- Illinois State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred inside a North Riverside Burlington Coat Factory Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Detectives remain on the scene, gathering evidence and witness accounts of what happened around 1 p.m. while many people were still out shopping and observing the holidays.

It appears around 1:30 p.m. a man entered nearby stores, including a Jewel-Osco and a Best Buy, before going into the Burlington store. Police responding to the scene met him inside the store, where an officer shot him. A representative with the North Riverside police department said the incident is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police, and would not comment on what happened.

The motive isn't exactly clear but the store was open and employees and staff and customers were present. With plenty of cameras nearby, odds are at least one of them captured the events leading up to, during, and after the shooting.

WGN was told the suspect was rushed to Loyola hospital, although his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back fore more updates.