CHICAGO -- It was a festive afternoon inside the DuSable Museum as Kwanzaa celebrations kicked off before a packed house of celebrants Tuesday. The holiday, established 50 years ago, reconnects African-Americans to their roots and their culture. Unity, one of the seven principals of Kwanzaa, was one of the main themes emphasized by speakers as another candle was lit as part of the ceremonies observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Amy Rutledge has more.