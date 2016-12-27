× Former Indiana University student suing school over handling of rape allegations

INDIANAPOLIS — A former student from Indiana University is suing the school, saying it gave preferential treatment to a female student who accused him of rape.

Aaron Farrer said IU makes it difficult for men accused of sexual misconduct to defend themselves.

Farrer was accused of rape last year after a female student said he took advantage of her while she was drunk.

The woman showed police a text from Farrer apologizing, but Farrer says the sex was consensual.

Farrer was expelled from school two months later. The criminal case against him was dismissed.