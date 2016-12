Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- An apartment fire in Aurora drove 20 people out into the night cold.

It happened at 295 N. Oakhurst.

The first fire call came just before 2 a.m. It took firefighters about an hour to bring it under control.

Two people had to be rescued from a second-floor balcony.

A dog died in the fire and a couple of firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The building had working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.