Rockin’ Out the Blues with Jimmy Nick !

New Year’s Eve with Jimmy Nick, Ana Belaval, Pat Tomasulo & Mike Toomey!

Raue Center for the Arts

Crystal Lake, IL

Saturday, December 31, 2016 8:00 pm

rauecenter.org

Jimmy Nick is an old fashioned, guitar-slinging blues prodigy from suburban Chicago who was developing his chops in famous Chicago clubs when he was only sixteen. His experience playing at these Chicago venues – Buddy Guy’s Legends, The Kingston Mines, Rosa’s Lounge, and B.L.U.E.S. on Halstead – combined with his boundless energy and stage presence, has established him as a force that is taking the Chicagoland blues scene by storm.

Jimmy Nick has shared the stage with some of the best talent in the industry, including Ted Nugent, Los Lonely Boys, Savoy Brown, John Mayall, Pat Travers, Gov’t Mule, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and many more. In June 2011, Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama released their first album Whisky N Rain, which features ten original songs that pull deeply from both his Chicago Blues influences as well as groups like George Thorogood and the Destroyers, ZZ Top and AC/DC.

Backed by his band Don’t Tell Mama, comprised of Chicagoland’s elite musicians, Jimmy Nick combines his massive talent and stage theatrics with electrifying guitar to perform one of the most exhilarating live shows in the Chicagoland area.