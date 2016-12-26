Wrigley Field tops Instagram for 2016

Instagram released a list of the top locations for photos posted in 2016.

Wrigley Field was number one in Illinois.

There’s no doubt this year’s World Series win helped boost the amount of people posting pictures at the Friendly Confines.

Your 2016 National League Champions. #FlyTheW A photo posted by cubs (@cubs) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:57pm PDT

O’Hare airport, the Art Institue, Navy Pier and the United Center rounded out the top five.

According to CNN, New York was the most geotagged city on Instagram this year. And is also home to three of the world’s top ten most Instagrammed locations: Central Park, Times Square and Brooklyn Bridge.

Las Vegas also charted well, CNN reports.

The MGM Grand is the world’s most Instagrammed hotel, while the Cosmopolitan, Caesars Palace and Wynn all appear in the top ten.

The Las Vegas Strip is also the seventh most Instagrammed location in the world.

But at the end of the day, what Instagram really loves is a theme park: Disney and Universal Studios were the most popular locations worldwide.