My Favorite Moment of the Year with Comedian Bobby Lee

For the past two weeks, WGN Morning News has been counting down their 9 Best Moments, 9 Best Comedians and 9 Best Musical Performances.

We are counting down from 9 because WGN-TV is on channel 9. Get it?

Aren't we clever? Yeah, not so much.

Anywho, I looked back at my year of And Now For Something Completely Hoover and I was pretty happy with what I was able to do in 2016 for my weekly Monday segment.

I've done a wide variety of things: I've played True or False with Dave Coulier and French Stewart and I sang with puppets.

I decided that my favorite moment was when I challenged comedian Bobby Lee to a drag race in the hallway. He'll be back in February of 2017. Perhaps we'll have a rematch?