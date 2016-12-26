My Favorite Moment of the Year with Comedian Bobby Lee

Posted 9:06 AM, December 26, 2016, by

For the past two weeks, WGN Morning News has been counting down their 9 Best Moments, 9 Best Comedians and 9 Best Musical Performances.

We are counting down from 9 because WGN-TV is on channel 9.  Get it?

Aren't we clever?  Yeah, not so much.

Anywho, I looked back at my year of And Now For Something Completely Hoover and I was pretty happy with what I was able to do in 2016 for my weekly Monday segment.

I've done a wide variety of things:  I've played True or False with Dave Coulier and French Stewart and I sang with puppets.

I decided that my favorite moment was when I challenged comedian Bobby Lee to a drag race in the hallway.  He'll be back in February of 2017.  Perhaps we'll have a rematch?