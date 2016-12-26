× Massive WWII bomb is defused in German town of Augsburg

FRANKFURT, Germany — Explosives experts have defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the southern German city of Augsburg — clearing the way for thousands of evacuated residents to return and hold their Christmas celebrations at home.

City police tweeted that they had “good news at Christmas” just before 7 p.m. local time.

Prior to that, they had been unable to say how long residents would have to stay away due to the sensitive explosives work being done.

Some 32,000 households with 54,000 residents in the city’s historic central district were forced to leave by 10 a.m. Christmas morning so experts could handle the bomb.