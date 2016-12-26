× Man in critical condition after Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the back, and another man was injured, in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Monday evening.

According to police, a suspect fired shots from a dark colored sedan, striking a 20-year-old male in the back multiple times as he exited a vehicle on the 5800 block of S. May Ave. Monday evening. A 35-year-old man also sustained a graze wound.

The man shot in the back was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Chicago Fire Department, while the other man refused treatment.

Police said the shooter fled the scene, and an investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody.

