Lunchbreak: Hush Pups prepared by Tobacco Road Tap Room chef Raul Castaneda

Chef Raul Castaneda
Tobacco Road Tap Room
2249 N. Lincoln Avenue
Chicago
www.tobaccoroadchi.com/
Hush Pups
2 c yellow cornmeal
1/8 c sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 c milk
¼ c butter, melted
1/2 c flour
1 white onion diced
Canola Oil for frying
Served with ketchup
In a large bowl whisk together the first four ingredients. In a medium bowl combine the next three ingredients—add to large bowl. Combine. Let rest for about 10 minutes.
Heat the canola oil in a frying pan. Ideal temp is 350 degrees. Roll dough in balls or whichever shape you like. Cook for 7 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 24 hush puppies