Lunchbreak: Hush Pups prepared by Tobacco Road Tap Room chef Raul Castaneda

Chef Raul Castaneda

Tobacco Road Tap Room

2249 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago

www.tobaccoroadchi.com/

Hush Pups

2 c yellow cornmeal

1/8 c sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 c milk

¼ c butter, melted

1/2 c flour

1 white onion diced

Canola Oil for frying

Served with ketchup

In a large bowl whisk together the first four ingredients. In a medium bowl combine the next three ingredients—add to large bowl. Combine. Let rest for about 10 minutes.

Heat the canola oil in a frying pan. Ideal temp is 350 degrees. Roll dough in balls or whichever shape you like. Cook for 7 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 24 hush puppies