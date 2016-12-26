× George Michael’s secret donation to game show contestant revealed

As tributes and memories continue to pour in for George Michael, we’re learning more about his charity work.

The Sun reports the singer gave money to a game show contestant.

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

The British TV personality Richard Osman revealed the news in a tweet Monday.

Osman says George Michael called a woman who competed on the UK version of “Deal or No Deal.” He gave her money she needed for IVF treatment.

The Independent reports: