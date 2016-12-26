George Michael’s secret donation to game show contestant revealed
As tributes and memories continue to pour in for George Michael, we’re learning more about his charity work.
The Sun reports the singer gave money to a game show contestant.
The British TV personality Richard Osman revealed the news in a tweet Monday.
Osman says George Michael called a woman who competed on the UK version of “Deal or No Deal.” He gave her money she needed for IVF treatment.
The Independent reports:
When she fell short of the sum, George Michael, apparently watching a bit of daytime TV at home, phoned in the next day and gave her the full amount.
He didn’t shout about the altruistic act, which remained a secret until his death.