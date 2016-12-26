George Michael’s secret donation to game show contestant revealed

Posted 8:00 AM, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 08:32AM, December 26, 2016
As tributes and memories continue to pour in for George Michael, we’re learning more about his charity work.

The Sun reports the singer gave money to a game show contestant.

The British TV personality Richard Osman revealed the news in a tweet Monday.

Osman says George Michael called a woman who competed on the UK version of “Deal or No Deal.”  He gave her money she needed for IVF treatment.

The Independent reports:

When she fell short of the sum, George Michael, apparently watching a bit of daytime TV at home, phoned in the next day and gave her the full amount.

He didn’t shout about the altruistic act, which remained a secret until his death.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 