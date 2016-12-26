Family, activists mark anniversary of controversial police killings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Activists marked the anniversary of the controversial police killings of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones with a prayer service and a call for justice Monday. Friends and family of LeGrier and Jones held a prayer vigil in the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side.

"It’s like I’m still lost for words... I still can’t fathom that my mom’s gone a year later," said Latoya Jones, Bettie Jones' daughter.

It has been exactly one year since 19-year-old college student Quintonio LeGrier was shot to death by CPD Officer Robert Rialmo after he called police and asked for help. Police say when they arrived, LeGrier was acting erratically, wielding a baseball bat, and had threatened his father.

But the incident took a tragic twist when an innocent bystander, 55-year-old neighbor Bettie Jones, opened her door and was also shot and killed in what police immediately admitted was an accident. The killings were the first fatal police shootings after the release of the Laquan McDonald video.

Rialmo was mistakenly taken off of desk duty as the city investigated the deaths, and has sued the city for raising questions about his fitness for duty.

Jones' daughters joined community activists called for charges against Rialmo during the event marking the anniversary of their deaths Monday.

"We’re here to commemorate her execution and share some of the good things while demanding justice from the mayor, the incoming state’s attorney and the incoming superintendent of police," said community activist Eric Russell.