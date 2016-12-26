× Bus driver raising money for new homeless shelter

CHICAGO — A CTA bus driver wants to open a homeless shelter on the South Side.

Carey Gidron spent much of yesterday holding a fundraiser in Uptown. He collected donations at homeless encampment known as “tent city.”

Aside from driving a bus, Gidron is a South Side pastor.

Gidron is trying to raise a quarter million dollars. He envisions a shelter that can accommodate entire families.

More information is available on the GoFundMe page.