Bus driver raising money for new homeless shelter
CHICAGO — A CTA bus driver wants to open a homeless shelter on the South Side.
Carey Gidron spent much of yesterday holding a fundraiser in Uptown. He collected donations at homeless encampment known as “tent city.”
Aside from driving a bus, Gidron is a South Side pastor.
Gidron is trying to raise a quarter million dollars. He envisions a shelter that can accommodate entire families.
More information is available on the GoFundMe page.
