Body discovered in car found burning in Homewood park

HOMEWOOD — What appeared to be a human body was discovered in a burning vehicle abandoned in a park Monday afternoon, Homewood officials said.

Firefighters with the Homewood Fire Department responded to reports of a car on fire in Patriots Park, and found a car that was fully engulfed. After they extinguished the fire, public safety personnel found what appeared to be a human body, according to official reports.

The Homewood Police Department is investigating in cooperation with the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identify of the body is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.