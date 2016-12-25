× Trumps attend church service on Christmas Eve

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump kicked off Christmas by attending a midnight service at an Episcopal church in Palm Beach, Florida.

The president-elect and his wife, Melania, arrived Saturday night at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. The soon-to-be first couple were married at the church in 2005.

Trump has bemoaned the increased use of the term “Happy Holidays” in place of “Merry Christmas” as a sign that Christianity is under attack. As president, he’s said, he’ll reverse the trend.

The president-elect is spending the holidays at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, where he’s been holding meetings with senior staff, advisers and business executives.

Trump tweeted wishes for a “Happy Hanukkah” earlier Saturday and a “Merry Christmas” wish early Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.