Singer George Michael dies at age 53

British singer George Michael (L) arrives at the Brent Magistrates Court in north London, 08 June 2007, as he prepares for sentencing on charges of driving while unfit. The former Wham! frontman known for hits such as "Careless Whisper" and "Faith" was found slumped at the wheel of his Mercedes car at traffic lights in north London last October. AFP PHOTO/Max Nash (Photo credit should read MAX NASH/AFP/Getty Images)
Singer George Michael has died.
His publicist confirmed the death to the BBC. He was 53.
The BBC reports the singer, “passed away peacefully at home.”
In a statement, the star’s publicist said:
It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.
