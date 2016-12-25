× Singer George Michael dies at age 53

Singer George Michael has died.

His publicist confirmed the death to the BBC. He was 53.

The BBC reports the singer, “passed away peacefully at home.”

In a statement, the star’s publicist said:

It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.