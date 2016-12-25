Season Greetings from everyone at WGN!

Posted 11:37 AM, December 25, 2016, by , Updated at 05:25PM, December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from everyone at WGN.

From family photos to adorable babies to even a flash back from a Morning Anchor, our reporters and anchors posted holiday greetings on social media.

Family portraits from The Ivorys, Ana Belaval, Jarrett Payton and Nancy Loo:

🎄(📷: @amyphotochicago)

A photo posted by Nancy Loo (@nancyloo) on

Paul Konrad expressed gratitude and shared a service project his family did in Chicago:

Even pets got in on the action:

 

Lourdes Duarte headed out of town.

Merry Christmas from sunny Florida! #happyholidays #hammocklife

A photo posted by Lourdes Duarte (@lourdestvnews) on

 

While her co-anchor Dan Ponce spent time with generations of Ponces:

Robin Baumgarten offered a Throwback Holiday:

Sarah Jindra and Marcus Leshock had fun with their kids (and videos):

Ollie is ready for Spring Break! 😂🎄 #MerryChristmas

A photo posted by Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) on

And Jackie Bange and Jim Ramsey worked hard to bring you the news and weather:

Dina Bair got some face time with the Big Elf himself:

 

And some of Chicago’s other favorites posted their greetings too!

 