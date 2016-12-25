Season Greetings from everyone at WGN!

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from everyone at WGN.
From family photos to adorable babies to even a flash back from a Morning Anchor, our reporters and anchors posted holiday greetings on social media.
Family portraits from The Ivorys, Ana Belaval, Jarrett Payton and Nancy Loo:
Paul Konrad expressed gratitude and shared a service project his family did in Chicago:
Even pets got in on the action:
Lourdes Duarte headed out of town.
While her co-anchor Dan Ponce spent time with generations of Ponces:
Robin Baumgarten offered a Throwback Holiday:
Sarah Jindra and Marcus Leshock had fun with their kids (and videos):
And Jackie Bange and Jim Ramsey worked hard to bring you the news and weather:
Dina Bair got some face time with the Big Elf himself:
And some of Chicago’s other favorites posted their greetings too!