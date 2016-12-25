× Russian plane carrying 92 crashes into Black Sea

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a nationwide day of mourning for victims of the crash of a Russian plane that plunged into the sea with 92 people aboard.

The Russian Defense Ministry says rescuers are seeing no sign of any survivors of the crash of a Russian plane into the Black Sea.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov says that “no survivors are seen” at the crash site about 1.5 kilometers (less than a mile) from the shore.

The Tu-154 passenger plane plummeted into the sea two minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi. The plane belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry was heading to Syria, carrying members of the world-famous Russian army choir to a New Year concert at the Russian military base. The cause of the crash isn’t immediately known.

Rescuers already have recovered several bodies, and dozens of ships, drones and divers are looking for more.

Putin, speaking in televised remarks, announced there will be a day of mourning on Monday.

He says the government will “conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and do everything to support the victims’ families.”