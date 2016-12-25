× Queen Elizabeth misses Christmas church service due to ‘heavy cold’

LONDON — As she continues to recover from a heavy cold, Queen Elizabeth II could not attend church services on Christmas Day.

Buckingham Palace announced she would be staying indoors, but will be able to participate in the Royal Family Christmas celebrations during the day.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, her son Prince Charles, and her grandson Prince Harry all were able to attend church services.

The Queen and her husband spend every Christmas at her country home, Sandringham House, in Norfolk.

The royal couple canceled their original travel plans after falling ill, but made the trip a day later by helicopter.