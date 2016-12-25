Christmas celebrations held at churches across the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Christmas celebrations and church services have been taking place across the city as the faithful celebrate the birth of Jesus.

This year, Christmas fell on a Sunday, the traditional day for praise and worship in the Christian faith.

Many worshippers started their day bright and early at the Trinity United Church of Christ on the city's south side.

The church is holding there services today for those who want to worship.

Courtney Gousman reports from the Trinity United Church of Christ.