Chicago chef feeds homeless on Christmas Day

Posted 5:57 PM, December 25, 2016, by and

CHICAGO -- One of Chicago’s top chefs decided to take to the streets on Christmas  and spread some holiday cheer to one of the city’s most marginalized populations – the homeless.

Ken Robinshon, Chef at Porkchop, prepared free meals for the people of Lower Wacker Drive.

“The reason that we come here, outside, is because at the shelter they have shelter. Out here, they have nothing,” Robinson said.

A recent survey estimated that Chicago has nearly 140,000 homeless people.

WGN’s Mike Lowe was with Robinson and has more.