3 children killed in house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill — Three children were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning in Rockford.
Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 2600 block of Mulberry Street around 3:30 a.m.
According to the Rockford Register-Star, the children’s mother, her three other children and an adult male relative were able to escape.
The Register-Star reports the victims, two boys and one girl were all under the age of 18.
The ages and identities have not yet been released.
A dog was also killed in the fire.
