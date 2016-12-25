3 children killed in house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill —  Three children were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning in Rockford.

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 2600 block of Mulberry Street around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Rockford Register-Star,  the children’s mother, her three other children and an adult male relative were able to escape.

The Register-Star reports the victims, two boys and one girl were all under the age of 18.

The ages and identities have not yet been released.

A dog was also killed in the fire.

 