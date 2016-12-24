× Two men killed in South Austin shooting

CHICAGO – Two men were killed Friday night in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police say the men were shot when they stepped outside after a phone call.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Laramie.

One man was 20 years old. He was shot in the back and head and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other man was 21. He was shot multiple times in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both victims were documented gang members.