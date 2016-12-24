Three children killed in Gary apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. - Three young children were killed in an apartment fire in Gary, Ind. late Friday night.

Firefighters say they were called to the apartment complex in the 4400 block of W. 23rd Court just before 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they encountered heavy smoke leading from the first floor to the second floor of one unit.

The fire department made an initial attack and conducted a primary search, that's when they found the bodies of the three children.

The Lake County Coroner has identified two of the children. One was five-year-old Jayden Mitchell. The other was four-year-old Alaya Pickens.

Firefighters say two of the children were found in an upstairs bedroom, the third was found in a stairwell.

A woman was able to make it out of the apartment, she was taken to the hospital where she remained Saturday morning.

Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, but firefighters say the fire was contained to the one unit.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. They say it's too early to determine whether it was accidental, electrical or arson.