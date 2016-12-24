President, First Lady share laughs, heartfelt remarks in final Christmas address from White House

President Obama and First Lady Michele Obama posted their final holiday address to Facebook today.

The Obamas took a trip down memory lane with a look at their very first annual Christmas address in the White House.

Merry Christmas everybody!…Celebrating the holidays in the White House over these past eight years has been a true privilege. We’ve been able to welcome over half a million guests, our outstanding pastry chefs have baked 200,000 holiday cookies, and Barack has treated the American people to countless dad jokes. Although a few got a Frosty reception.

The statement then turned sincere as the First Couple reflected on the last eight years, calling it an “honor” to serve the country.

They paid tribute to military families as well and offered a message of strength and values.

The Obamas are currently spending their annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu in Obama’s home state.

Earlier today, President Obama is at the gym this morning for a Christmas Eve workout.

Despite thick cloud cover over the Ko’olau Mountain Range, the sun is shining brightly on the Marine Corps Base Hawaii where the president goes for his daily workout routine.

The roads near the first family’s vacation rental home in Kailua are quieter than usual this morning, although several small groups of people still waited on the side of the road to wave and photograph the presidential motorcade driving by.