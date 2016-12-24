× One killed, one injured in fatal house fire in Maywood

CHICAGO — A 100-year-old woman has died after a house fire in west suburban Maywood.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 2000 block of South 9th Avenue around 10 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived at the house, they discovered heavy smoke.

The fire started in a bedroom and crews were able to put out the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the Maywood Fire Department.

The elderly woman did not survive.

A 73-year-old man suffered burns and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.