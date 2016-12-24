Cardinal Blase Cupich visits patients at Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cardinal Blase Cupich continued the tradition Saturday of visiting the young patients at the Ann and Robert Lurie Children's Hospital.

The hospital said there are about 220 children at the hospital this holiday season.

Cupich said he's inspired by their strength and also said Chicagoans should be in solidarity with them, as well as their parents and care-givers.

Tomorrow, Cupich says he'll visit inmates at the Cook County jail in the morning, then with friends later in the day, before having some quiet time for himself.